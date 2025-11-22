Osun 2026: APC ‘ll remain united after guber primary – NPA ED, Badmus

Empowers 1,000 female traders in Osun

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Olalekan Badmus, has disclosed that the different interest within All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State will remain united after a candidate have emerged at the December 13, 2025 governorship primary.

Badmus, a leader of APC in the State on Saturday disclosed this at an empowerment programme for women under the platform of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola(Ilerioluwa) which was held at Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

He said “APC has its own mechanism to maintain the unity of the party. I am confident that the party leadership is working diligently to ensure that all gubernatorial aspirants are united before, during, and after the primary.

“We have a leadership structure that understands the dynamics and how to utilise them for the benefit of the party, to keep it in shape after the primary.”

Speaking about the empowerment, he disclosed that over 1,000 women have benefited from Oyetola’s empowerment initiative which he is sponsoring.

“The major aim of this programme is to give back to society. It is organised for residents of Osun State across the federal constituency to encourage women involved in small-scale businesses by providing grants that will support their ventures.

“This is the fifth edition, and over 1,000 individuals have benefited from the initiative. Plans are underway to increase the number.”