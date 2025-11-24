Osun 2026: Accord Party better platform for Adeleke, not ADC – Oyinlola

Oyinlola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has described the Accord Party as a better platform for Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek re-election, rather than the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Recall that the National Deputy Vice Chairman Southwest of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Kamorudeen Ajisafe disclosed that the current crisis in the party may make it difficult for the party to properly nominate a candidate for the poll, hence, the search for a better platform.

Oyinlola, while featuring on a private radio station, Rave FM Yoruba talk show, noted that the ADC fell short of the standard for Adeleke to seek the governorship seat ahead of the 2026 Osun State Governorship election.

While ruling out the possibility of the governor defecting into the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, he said the governor would finalize his defection when the he (Adeleke) returns to Nigeria.

He ruled out Adeleke’s possible consideration to defect into All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and New Nigeria People’s Party, stating that “Our transducers will say APGA is Igbo party while NNPP is Hausa.

“What is happening in our party is a source of concern for everyone but under this circumstances, Governor Ademola Adeleke will find solution to his predicament.

“Our governor want a reelection however, the crisis at the National level, we don’t know where it will lead to… We have seen it before in Zamfara, a political party were voted into office from the governor to councillor, after they were elected they said the person who signed their nomination forms lack the right to do so, they later gave the mandate to our party, the PDP.

“This is a precedent in the present situation we find ourselves in Osun. According to INEC guideline all parties must have concluded their primary before 15th of December, 2025 and our crisis in PDP is yet to be settled. What we will do is that when the governor is back, we will conclude on the matter because we have been talking.

“If he would decamp everyone of us will know. What is paramount to us is that the good works that Governor Adeleke is doing should not stop.

“We, the elders of the party have held a meeting before to consider possible defection into APC. I have dealt with them (APC) before, I know their tendencies hence I cannot follow the governor to APC. They don’t honour agreement, they never honour agreement with me despite all my sacrifices for them in the creation of the party.”

He asserted that “I will follow the governor to any party he chose based on my personal conviction. If we aim to decamp to APGA, it’s like we entering into one-chance. If I tell you that we are going to APGA, won’t you say I plan to sell you to Igbo tribe?

“ADC is not a strong platform for us, how many Governors do they have. This is part of what to consider before making a choice. NNPP is Hausas party. Accord party is better, although they don’t have governor too but what they will use as an instrument of campaign of calumny will be limited.

“I know how Accord party was established. Obasanjo created Accord party so the party is manageable. Although we created ADC together but it falls short of our expectation and I think the issue is not outrightly sorted despite having many big politicians and members like David Mark.”