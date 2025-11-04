Osoba, Osunkeye appointed Vice Patrons of Abeokuta Club

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba

ABEOKUTA — THE Abeokuta Club has appointed former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and the Baba Laje of Egbaland, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, as Vice Patrons of the club.

Announcing the appointments, the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Mr Tunde Oluwasola, said the decision reflects the duo’s enduring contributions to the ideals of the Club—unity, friendship, service, and the advancement of Egbaland.

The Life President and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Afolabi Soyode commended the honourees, describing Osoba as a beacon of truth and leadership, which continues to inspire generations of Egbas and Osunkeye as a man of integrity and generosity.

Soyode said the two Egbas are men with long-standing commitments to the ideals of the Club, which include unity, friendship, service, and the advancement of Egbaland.

President of the Club, Dr Adewale Adeola expressed confidence that their inclusion would further strengthen the Club’s moral foundation.

Both Osoba and Osunkeye joined a distinguished line of Vice Patrons, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Brigadier Oluwole Rotimi (retd).