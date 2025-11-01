Orumba South bans political, social gatherings in schools

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Mayor of Orumba South local government area of Anambra State, Hon. Shedrack Azubuike, has banned political and social gatherings in schools during official hours in the area,

reaffirming his administration’s zero-tolerance policy for unauthorized gatherings

Azubuike recently halted an unapproved political campaign at St. Augustine Primary School, Umunze following reports that a political rally was taking place within the school premises during school hours without clearance from the local government authority.

Hon. Azubuike, who arrived at the venue, ordered the immediate dismantling of the canopies and directed organizers to vacate the area, pending the presentation of an official clearance letter.

Speaking at the scene, the Local Government chairman said the activity violated a directive issued on August 14, 2025, which prohibits political, religious or social events in public and private schools within the state during school hours.

According to him, the noise and disruption from such gatherings interfere with teaching and learning, recalling that the Anambra State Ministry of Education had, in August, 2025, issued a circular banning the use of school premises for political, social and religious gatherings.

“There is a circular titled ‘Restriction on Political, Religious and Social Gatherings in Schools During School Hours’.This enforcement is not against any group; It is to maintain peace, order and public safety in line with our council’s regulations.

“So, any group or individual seeking to use a school facility must first obtain written clearance”, he said.

He warned that school heads and proprietors who fail to enforce the directive would face administrative or legal sanctions.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all public gatherings in Orumba South comply with established administrative and safety standards.

