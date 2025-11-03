OPay launches ₦1.2bn, 10-year scholarship scheme, 420 students benefit in first phase

…universities to get cyber labs

By Faith Olayemi

Financial technology giant, OPay Nigeria, has announced the launch of a ₦1.2 billion scholarship programme designed to support students across tertiary institutions in Nigeria over the next 10 years.

The initiative, unveiled during an official ceremony, is part of OPay’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to investing in the education and long-term development of Nigerian youths.

Executive Director of OPay Nigeria, Elizabeth Wang, said the programme reflects the company’s dedication to creating meaningful social impact beyond digital financial services.

“We want to bring more positive impact to society. That’s why we initiated this 10-year scholarship programme to invest in the education of students, who represent the future of Nigeria,” she said.

Wang also revealed that OPay plans to support universities with cyber laboratory development, including a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Calabar.

According to the company, ₦126 million has already been disbursed to 420 students across 20 tertiary institutions during the first phase. Beneficiaries were selected through a process involving academic merit and financial need, coordinated in partnership with participating schools.

OPay’s CSR Manager, Mr. Itoro Udoh, said the initiative is driven by a commitment to securing the future of young Nigerians and giving back to society.

“The selection process was transparent and closely monitored to ensure fairness and merit. Our goal is to impact over 2,000 students within the next five years,” he said.

Udoh added that the cyber lab support will strengthen institutions’ capacity to train students in modern digital security skills.

The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, commended OPay for its contribution to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

“OPay has come to change the environment within academic institutions. Their support complements the efforts of government and universities in advancing education,” he stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Kaosarat Ajoke, a Statistics graduate of Kwara State Polytechnic, described the scholarship as transformative.

“It enabled me to become the best graduating student in my department and boosted my confidence,” she said.

OPay has also begun partnering with universities to set up Cyber Security Laboratories, starting with the University of Calabar, to provide students with practical, industry-relevant cybersecurity training.