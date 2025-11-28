Onoh kicks against non-inclusion of South East in ambassadorial list

Onoh

By Emma Nnadozie



Denge Josef Onoh, chairman of the forum of former members of Enugu State House of Assembly and former South East spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, has addressed the recent nomination of three non-career ambassadors by President Tinubu, announced for confirmation by the Senate.



The nominees are Ambassador Ayodele Oke (Oyo State, Yoruba), Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are (Ogun State, Yoruba), and Ambassador Aminu Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa State, Hausa).



Onoh, while addressing journalists at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, said that the nominated diplomats are undoubtedly accomplished professionals with extensive experience in diplomacy, intelligence, and national security.

According to him, their expertise could serve Nigeria well in representing our interests in the United States, United Kingdom, and France, pending final postings.



“However, the composition of this trio—two from the Yoruba ethnic group and one from the Hausa—raises profound concerns about equity, inclusivity, and adherence to Nigeria’s constitutional principles,” he said.



“Notably absent is any representation from the Igbo or the Southeast geopolitical zone, a glaring omission that undermines the federal character doctrine enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).



“The principle of federal character, as operationalised through the Federal Character Commission, mandates that appointments to public offices, including diplomatic postings, reflect the nation’s diversity to promote a sense of belonging and national unity. This initial set of nominations, as the first ambassadorial slate since the recall of envoys in September 2023, sets a troubling precedent by disproportionately favouring two major ethnic groups while sidelining the Southeast entirely.



“Even if subsequent nominations include deserving Igbo candidates—a step I earnestly hope for—the damage from this opening salvo is already done. It perpetuates a perception of bias in the administration, deepening mistrust among South Easterners who already feel marginalised more acutely under this government than during the previous administration.



“This is not mere optics; it erodes the social contract of ‘one Nigeria,’ fostering division rather than the ‘Renewed Hope’ promised in the 2023 campaign.



“Regrettably, this exclusion sends a clear, unintended message to the Igbo people: that their zone is not essential to the administration’s vision of victory or governance. It echoes the pre-election warnings of being offered mere ‘slices of soaked bread’ — token gestures amid systemic neglect — which I actively defended against during my campaigns for you.”

He continued: “Mr. President, in the Southeast, I stumped tirelessly in the region’s most challenging terrains, relying solely on my credibility as a voice for equity and truth. That trust, earned through putting regional and national interests above personal ambition, outweighs any political appointment I might receive.



“It compels me to speak boldly now: these nominations, as they stand, do not embody the united Nigeria we aspire to. The political ramifications are equally stark. In APC strongholds like Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, where the party has made significant inroads, this decision risks derailing grassroots momentum and mutual progress pacts with Anambra and Abia.



“Governors and party leaders in the Southeast now face an uphill battle to deliver the President’s mandate and rally voters, as public sentiment sours. Come 2027, APC candidates at all levels could suffer electoral setbacks due to these festering reservations, not from opposition machinations, but from self-inflicted wounds of perceived inequity.



“Many Southeastern political officeholders and appointees in the cabinet remain silent, prioritising personal gains over candid counsel—a disservice to the people they serve.



“To restore balance and reaffirm commitment to inclusivity, I humbly urge Mr. President to swiftly supplement these nominations with qualified representatives from the Southeast and South-South zones. Such an adjustment would not only comply with federal character but also rebuild bridges, mitigate polarisation, and demonstrate that this administration values every Nigerian equally.



“Nigeria’s global standing demands envoys of integrity and diversity; let us ensure our diplomatic corps reflects the rainbow of our federation. In the spirit of constructive dialogue and shared prosperity, I remain optimistic that this feedback will catalyse positive action. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”