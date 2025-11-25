Ondo senator, lpinsagba hails Aiyedatiwa over appointment of new Special Advisers

—- Describes appointees as thoroughbred Politicians

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Jide Ipinsagba has hailed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the appointment of new Special Advisers, saying the appointment will help his administration achieve more.

Ipinsagba described the new appointees as thoroughbred politicians who are capable of giving direction on the path to the development of the state.

Specifically, Ipinsagba single out the appointment of Hon Amaechi Kolawole Babatunde, who he said is a good move which will enhance the synergy between the governor’s office and the legislature.

He said the appointment of the Director-General, Project and Performance Monitoring unit will serve as a medium for checks and balances in the state, adding that the new appointment will ensure results-oriented governance that improves service delivery and welfare for the citizens of the state.

The senator noted that many of the new appointees have track record of exemplary services having served the state in different capacities in the past with outstanding results.

He however, charged the new appointees to guard their appointments jealously and ensure efficient service delivery to justify the confidence reposed on them by the Governor.

The lawmaker said they cannot afford to disappoint the people of the state and Governor Aiyedatiwa who considered them fit for the new offices, hence the need to serve with the fear of God and be diligent in the discharge of their responsibilities.