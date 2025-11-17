Onboard Altercation: United Nigeria hands over VeryDarkman, Mr Jollof to security

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, Monday, handed over social media influencers, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, to airport security over the incident that happened during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport, Delta State.

This followed a viral video showing both passengers in a fight aboard the flight.

The airline’s Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, in a statement, confirmed an altercation between VeryDarkman and Mr Jollof, saying the crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation.

Uloka said both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure other passengers safety.

The statement reads: “United Nigeria Airlines confirms that an altercation occurred between two passengers, identified as Martins Vincent Otse VeryDarkman and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi Mr Jollof, during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on the morning of November 17, 2025.

“In full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation. Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation.

“United Nigeria Airlines places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew. After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities.”