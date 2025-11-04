OMSL shines at the 2025 CIPM awards

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), Nigeria’s leading oil and gas asset protection company, has been honoured at the prestigious 2025 Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) HR Oscars.

The company secured an impressive 3rd place with a 90% score in the HR Optimisation Award – Compensation, Reward and Recognition category.

Held on October 28, 2025, in Abuja, the awards celebrated organisations that demonstrate exceptional human resource practices that promote performance, fairness, and employee engagement.

This recognition reinforces OMSL’s commitment to fostering a performance-driven, people-focused culture where excellence and innovation thrive.

In a post on its LinkedIn page, the company stated: “Through strategic reward systems, transparent compensation structures, and a culture of recognition, OMSL continues to empower its workforce to deliver outstanding results.”

The company added that the achievement reflects strong collaboration across teams and the leadership’s dedication to creating an environment where talent is nurtured and rewarded.

Beyond its HR accomplishments, OMSL’s broader success is tied to its critical role in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta. Through world-class marine security services, the company has significantly contributed to national energy security by protecting vital offshore and coastal assets.

Since its inception, OMSL has invested in multi-purpose vessels to support maritime security operations and enhance logistics for the Nigerian Navy.