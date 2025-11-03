Olufunke Oduwole now 68th President of International Women Society Nigeria

Olufunke Oduwole

By Nkiru Nnorom

Olufunke Oduwole has been elected as the 68th President of the International Women’s Society in Nigeria for a one year period. She takes over from Dame Olabisi Alokolaro.

Olufunke is a dedicated senior legal professional with over 30 years experience and an internationally trained legal expert whose professional career cuts across law practice, banking and academia.

She is passionate about gender justice and climate action. An active volunteer and philanthropist, Olufunke provides legal advice and support services to various non-profit associations.

Her research focus is on gender and the law, philosophy of law and legal history.

The core essence of her research was heightened during her sojourn as a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos under the mentorship of distinguished Prof Akin Oyebode.

Olufunke had shown compassion for volunteering which, she said, she picked up at a tender age from her mother, Chief Mrs. Frances Mopelola Oladitan, whom she watched serve the Queens College Old Girls Association, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Soroptimist International Nigeria Association and the Morning Star Society.

Olufunke educational pursuit took her through Corona School, Apapa; St Mary’s Private School, Broad Street, Lagos; Holy Child College South West Ikoyi, Lagos; St Michaels; Burton Park Petworth West Sussex England; Hurtwood House International College, Holmbury; St Mary Surrey England; University of London (SOAS); Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos; and University of Lagos.

She undertook a further research on Law and Gender studies at University of London (SOAS).

Olufunke’s interest in the International Women’s Society Nigeria was aroused when her aunt Mrs. Rebecca Omowunmi Akinsete became the 47th President in 2004 and was inducted as a general member of the International Women’s Society Nigeria on September 16, 2010 during the tenure of the 53rd President, Mrs. Ekua Abudu-Akinsanya.

She has served on the executive committee of IWS as General Secretary, Legal Adviser and Vice President.

Olufunke’s membership and volunteering roles in other associations are: Global Alumni Ambassador of SOAS University of London, Trustee, SOAS Nigeria Alumni Society; MNIIA, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; Member, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Member, Women in Shipping and International Trade Association, Trustee, ICARE Foundation, Chair Emerita International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Epe), and Nigerian Bar Association, Eti Osa branch.

She is also a Mentor, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mentor & Social Secretary, Holy Child College Old Girls Association, The Society of Notaries Public Nigeria and International Law Association, Nigeria, Committee on Women, International Law and Development.

Olufunke’s hobbies are reading, gardening and listening to African music particularly afro beat rhythms.