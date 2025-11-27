Okumagba commends Oborevwori’s 2026 budget proposals as bold and promising

Prominent Leader of the APC in Delta State and former Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba has described the 2026 budget proposals presented by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as bold, promising and designed to unlock the growth potential of Delta State.

In a press statement where he reviewed the highlights, Okumagba said he was delighted at the continued dedicated funding of infrastructure in the state, noting that under the Oborevwori administration, capital projects at 70 percent continue to take a huge chunk of budget allocation. In his words, “The allocation of 70 percent of the ₦1.664 trillion Appropriation Bill to capital expenditure indicates continued commitment to fund the infrastructure developments currently underway in Delta State. The impact on economic activities in the state will evidently be huge, especially as these projects are delivered from 2026. Governor Oborevwor’s focus on delivering comprehensively on the MORE Agenda will definitely improve on the economy of the state and impact lives. Also commendable is the allocation to agriculture, a sector where the state has massive potential. The increased allocations to the economic and social sectors will undoubtedly drive more growth and development in Delta State.”

The 2026 budget proposal of ₦1.664 trillion is an increase of ₦685 billion or 70 percent over that of 2025. Commenting on the ongoing development projects in the state, Okumagba said with the projects including the flyovers in Asaba, Agbor, Ughelli and Effurun; drainage systems in Warri–Uvwie and Asaba; and road rehabilitation across the state; “Gov Oborevwori is capturing critical needs in the state at this time.”

Okumagba also commended the allocations to education and health. Other areas that attracted the attention of Olorogun Okumagba include the social intervention program D-Cares under which 307,600 beneficiaries and 10,000 widows will receive monthly stipends and free health insurance.

On security, which had been a knotty issue in recent years, Okumagba commended the launch of a security trust fund and increased allocation to the sector which will provide for drone surveillance, border control, support for security services and strengthening vigilante networks. If followed through, Okumagba says, it should address the pockets of insecurity that need to be taken care of.

Okumagba urged Gov Oborevwori to stay the course which he has charted since his election in 2023, noting that “In two years the impact of the administration is unfolding brightly.” He commended the governor’s vision to “build the Delta State of our dreams where no one is left behind.”