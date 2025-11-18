Ohuabunwa assures PDP leaders of peaceful BoT, NEC meetings on Today

Idowu Bankole

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has dismissed claims by some people he described as impostors that they planned meetings for the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday evening, by his media office, Ohuabunwa, a respected lawmaker, who is also a former House of Representatives leader and lifelong PDP loyalist, noted that the BoT and the 103 National Executive Committee (NEC) fixed for tomorrow, at the national secretariat will hold as scheduled.

He said those who went to Ibadan on Saturday, only went there for an end-of-year gathering of friends, urging members and supporters of the PDP to ignore them.

“It is amusing for anyone to suggest that I, a founding father and current chairman of the conscience of our party, was expelled at a social gathering that some people are calling a convention,” he said.

As one of the founding members of the PDP, Senator Ohuabunwa recalled being physically present at the meeting at the old Abuja Sheraton Hotel (now Continental Hotel) in 1998 where the PDP was conceived, alongside frontline leaders such as former Vice President Dr Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma and other political icons who laid the foundation of what became Africa’s largest political party.

Ohuabunwa urged party members nationwide to remain calm, stressing that critical court decisions, including judgments of Federal High Courts in Abuja restraining the party from holding any convention, are still pending at the Court of Appeal.

“As loyal party men and women, it is incumbent on us to follow the law. We must wait for the courts and, at the same time, embrace reconciliation and unity,” he said.

“We should bring everyone on board and rebuild a bigger, stronger platform rooted in fairness, democracy and inclusionthe very ideals on which the PDP was founded.”

The senator called on PDP leaders to focus on healing internal divisions rather than escalating conflicts through illegitimate gatherings.