Ogun shuts battery recycling plants in Ogijo over alleged lead poisoning

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has called for an immediate temporary suspension of lead ingot exportation from the state as part of urgent measures to address concerns over alleged lead poisoning in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, made the announcement during an inspection tour in Ogijo following a viral video alleging hazardous contamination in the area.

Oresanya, who was accompanied by experts from the Ministries of Environment and Health, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), disclosed that seven industries engaged in used lead-acid battery recycling in the community have been shut down.

Reassuring residents of the government’s commitment to their safety, the commissioner stated that a comprehensive health and process audit will be conducted on the affected facilities. This will include testing for lead levels in humans, soil, air, and major water sources within and around the industrial town.

He added that the results of the tests will be made public, while also reviewing the methodology and outcomes of previous assessments cited in media reports.