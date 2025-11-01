Ogbuku dissociates himself from media reports attributing purported arrest to Gov Diri

By Innocent Anaba

Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has dissociated himself from a recent report in the media attributing his rumoured arrest to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

A statement Dr. Willie Etim, Special Assistant on Media to the MD of NDDC, Dr. Ogbuku condemned in very strong terms, the news report attributed to a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which insinuated a rift between himself and the governor, and cautioned that there was no rivalry in the APC family in Bayelsa State.

The statement said: “It is also important to clarify that any comment or opinion expressed by anyone on political matters in Bayelsa State should be regarded strictly as their personal views and not as a representation of the views or position of Dr. Ogbuku.

“The attempt to link the governor to political controversies or rumours of arrest is both misleading, mischievous and unnecessary.

“We want to use this medium to express our sincere apology for any embarrassment the publications may have caused the governor and call on all party faithful to exercise restraint in public commentary, especially when such remarks could mislead the public or misrepresent facts,” the statement added.