Oborevwori’s aide, Adasen donates desk writing materials others to primary school in Ughelli



The atmosphere in Arhavwarien Kingdom was filled with excitement and gratitude as the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters and former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Barr. Jennifer Oma Adasen, donated a significant number of classroom desks, school uniforms, writing materials and other educational items to Arhavwarien Primary School in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.



This humanitarian gesture brought renewed hope to the pupils and the entire community, marking yet another demonstration of Barr. Adasen’s unwavering commitment to educational development and grassroots upliftment.



Recall that during this year’s Children’s Day celebration on May 27th, the Governor’s aide hosted children from various schools across the Ewu axis at her Arhavwarien residence. The event featured the distribution of writing materials, school uniforms and other educational items to pupils from Ughelli South LGA—further underscoring her dedication to empowering the younger generation and fostering their academic growth. Her latest intervention has once again reaffirmed this commitment.



This initiative was prompted by a distressing social media post that highlighted the poor state of her community’s primary school. The images showed pupils sitting on bare floors due to a lack of desks, creating an unconducive learning environment.

Deeply concerned, Barr. Adasen immediately dispatched a member of her media team to verify the situation, and the findings confirmed the dire condition of the school.



Refusing to allow such hardship to continue, Barr. Adasen took swift action. Within weeks, she procured and delivered a large consignment of classroom desks, ensuring that every child now has a comfortable place to sit and learn.



Her intervention has restored dignity to the pupils and rekindled hope among teachers who had struggled under the weight of an unfit learning environment. The school community is now filled with joy as pupils express pride and teachers express gratitude for the positive change this donation brings to their learning atmosphere.



Truly, this thoughtful and selfless act stands as yet another testament to Barr. Jennifer Oma Adasen’s exceptional leadership, compassion and unwavering devotion to the welfare of her constituents.