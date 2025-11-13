Obasanjo leads health walk to mark World Diabetes Day

…..as medical experts urge Nigerians to embrace healthy living

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, led a symbolic walk to promote physical activity and healthy living as a key measure in the fight against diabetes.

The brief exercise, which lasted about 15 minutes, took place within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, in commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14.

The nearly 90-year-old elderstatesman, who has lived with diabetes for over three decades, was joined by medical experts, security personnel from the Nigeria Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Although the former president did not address journalists after the exercise, the Executive Director of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF), Dr. Olalekan Makinde, said the walk was symbolic of the message Obasanjo continues to champion—healthy living through regular exercise and good nutrition.

He said, “what Baba Obasanjo has demonstrated today with this 15-minute brisk walk is that physical exercise is essential to healthy living”.

“Diabetes is one of the most challenging diseases associated with sedentary lifestyles and poor diet. Many Nigerians spend long hours sitting in vehicles or offices, often consuming unhealthy foods. The former president is reminding us that we must embrace physical activity and avoid such habits if we want to live longer, healthier lives.”

He further noted that despite his age, Obasanjo often participates in longer walks and remains an advocate for fitness and wellness.

On his part, Dr. Adedeji Otukoya, an endocrinologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, who participated in the walk, emphasized the need for Nigerians to adopt lifestyle changes, including regular walking, to prevent diabetes and related conditions.

Also speaking, Dr. Ihegboro Minachiso, Medical Officer in charge of the Medical Directorate of the Ogun State Police Command and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, highlighted the connection between exercise and longevity.

“We all pray for long life, yet many of us neglect simple habits that sustain good health. This short walk with Baba Obasanjo shows how small actions can make a big difference. Medication is important, but lifestyle modification remains the best way to prevent many health challenges.”