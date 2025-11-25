Obasa insists Lagos’ ₦4.237tn budget must reflect people’s priorities

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa says Lagos’ ₦4.237 trillion 2026 budget must clearly align with the people’s aspirations and address their most urgent social and economic needs.

He stressed this on Tuesday during Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s formal presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill before lawmakers at the Lagos Assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu laid before the Assembly a ₦4.237 trillion proposal tagged the “Budget of Shared Prosperity.”

Obasa said the budget must reinforce economic resilience, improve welfare, strengthen security, and drive long-lasting infrastructure across all communities in the state.

He noted that Lagos had reached its current status through “hard work, creativity, and the power of laws that encourage our people to innovate and excel.”

The speaker said the Assembly had recorded considerable growth under his leadership, with more than 100 laws and over 1,500 resolutions in ten years.

“We appreciate Mr Governor and his team for crafting a comprehensive budget that mirrors Lagos’ pursuit of growth and inclusive development,” Obasa said.

He said the state’s strength rested on unity, deliberate planning, inclusive policies, and “responsible governance firmly rooted in human liberty.”

“Our greatness is not built on arrogance but on unity, sophistication, and a deep commitment to building for the future,” he added.

He said these values remained central to Lagos’ socio-economic identity and must guide all decisions on the proposed 2026 spending plan.

Obasa said the Assembly had consistently supported the executive by passing laws aimed at improving residents’ quality of life.

He said this included legislation that supported socio-economic expansion, local government reforms, and stronger institutional frameworks for effective governance.

The speaker commended Sanwo-Olu’s “astuteness, courage, and resilience,” saying he had maintained a consistent record of navigating economic pressures responsibly.

He said the governor had continued to drive major infrastructural developments, reinforcing Lagos’ position as an economic powerhouse.

Obasa said the budget rightly prioritised critical sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, security, and governance, all vital to sustaining progress.

He said lawmakers had listened carefully as the administration detailed plans for using state resources to deliver broad benefits in 2026.

Obasa said members now carried the constitutional duty to thoroughly examine the bill and ensure it served the people’s collective interest.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda had delivered measurable national improvements.

The speaker highlighted ongoing infrastructure upgrades across Nigeria, including road, bridge, and power projects designed to unlock wider economic potential.

He said the recent appreciation of the naira against major global currencies showed rising economic confidence and improving national stability. (NAN)