Oba of Lagos, Akiolu cautions against wanton displacement of people

*Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I

…Debunks Ever Cursing Igbo in Lagos

…Calls for Reintroduction of Sanitation Inspectors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has expressed concern over the ongoing demolitions and displacement of residents in Lagos, urging the state government to apply caution and a human face in carrying out its urban renewal policies.

The monarch made the remarks during a special media parley held at his Iga-Idugaran Palace in Lagos, as part of activities marking his 82nd birthday and 22 years on the throne.

Akiolu acknowledged the need for urgent urban renewal due to Lagos’ large population and environmental degradation, but stressed that residents affected by demolitions must not be abandoned.

“There is an urgent need for urban renewal in Lagos. But government must ensure that those being displaced are properly resettled and given priority after the project. I don’t want the displacement of my people,” he said.

Oba Akiolu also refuted claims that he once threatened that Igbo residents would “drown in the lagoon” if they betrayed their hosts during the 2014 elections.

He described the allegation as false and misleading.

“That was not what I said. The person who created that havoc later regretted it. I harbour no animosity towards the Igbo people. Many of my Igbo tenants are men of integrity who conduct themselves honourably,” he stated.

The monarch urged the state government to reintroduce sanitation inspectors to enhance cleanliness and improve public health at the grassroots level.

Reiterating his longstanding call, Akiolu again advocated for a special status for Lagos, noting that the state contributes significantly to national revenue, especially with the removal of fuel subsidy.

He cautioned politicians against corrupt practices and the accumulation of public funds for personal gain, reminding them that everyone will ultimately account for their stewardship before God and humanity.

The monarch appealed to Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the benefits of the “Renewed Hope” agenda are beginning to materialise.

Akiolu concluded by expressing hope that future generations would uphold his values of kindness, truthfulness, integrity, compassion, and discipline, describing his motto as “say it as you see it.”