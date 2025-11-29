OAP Dotun accuses US Embassy of helping estranged wife elope with children

Dotun

Nigerian on-air personality Dotun has publicly accused the United States Embassy in Nigeria of aiding his ex-wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, in relocating their two children to the U.S. without his consent, despite an ongoing custody case in a Nigerian court.

Dotun and Taiwo — who were married for eight years — have been locked in a legal battle over custody of their daughters. The OAP has repeatedly alleged that Taiwo, her family, and her brother, singer D’Banj, have denied him access to the children despite a court order granting joint custody.

In a series of posts shared on social media, Dotun claimed that the U.S. embassy “connived” with his estranged wife to move the children abroad three years ago, in violation of a standing court order that barred either parent from taking them out of Nigeria.

According to him, he had possession of the children’s original passports, and the court order required his consent before any travel. Dotun alleged that the embassy issued new passports to the children — U.S. citizens by birth — without informing him or verifying parental consent.

“The American embassy in Nigeria is an enabler of child abduction… very biased. No proper investigation,” he wrote. “I have written for years and kept quiet for 3 years. It’s time.”

He further accused the former U.S. Consul-General, Mary Beth Leonard, of overseeing a “compromised and biased process” that allowed the relocation. Dotun argued that the embassy’s standard two-parent consent policy was disregarded, claiming that “papers were most likely forged, or games played.”

He said the alleged actions of the embassy not only violated his parental rights but also turned an already difficult custody dispute into an international legal battle. He demanded accountability, insisting that the embassy explain how the children were able to leave Nigeria despite an active court case and travel restrictions.

“Even though my children are U.S. citizens, their mother is not. Issuing new passports without my consent or a court mandate shows a failure to protect the rights of a non-American father.”

He further wrote, “When a court gives an order in a country. Is it null & void just because someone can cook up the best lies? I feel it is apparent that whatever

“@POTUS is trying to clean up in the immigration system is somewhat valid especially to people that lie to gain access. The American embassy it’s time to provide my kids or give me a fair hearing. Una don buy better market.

“The priority of the children are very important but have you for once thought or checked the extent people can go or lie to take kids out? Do you not need the consent of both parents to issue a passport? Do you realize people submit fake documents and publications to mar the reputation of people. It’s 3 years now American embassy; Where are my kids?

As of the time of reporting, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has not issued a public response to Dotun’s allegations.