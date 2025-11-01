NYCN Diaspora denounces opposition groups, restates support for Tinubu’s govt

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Diaspora chapter has issued a strong public disclaimer, rejecting all opposition groups and disavowing any support for a so-called “obedient group.”

This statement comes in response to false claims circulating on social media, which allegedly link the council to specific political factions.

A statement by Ambassador Collins Idahosa, Vice President of NYCN Diaspora, warned the public to disregard the misleading reports, emphasizing the council’s independence and non-partisan stance.

“We are aware of coordinated efforts to falsely link our organization to certain political entities, including an ‘obedient group,’” he stated. “We categorically reject these opposition groups and disclaim any form of support for them. The public is advised to ignore this misinformation entirely.”

According to Idahosa, the NYCN Diaspora chapter remains committed to its core objectives of promoting the welfare and interests of Nigerian youth abroad.

‘’This decisive move aims to quell the spread of misinformation and reaffirm the council’s unified stance. The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) is committed to working with the government of the day to promote the welfare and interests of Nigerian youth. We believe in collaboration and partnership with relevant stakeholders to achieve our goals and objectives.

‘’By working together, we can leverage opportunities, resources, and expertise to drive positive change and development for Nigerian youth. Our commitment to working with the government is guided by our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability,” the statement added.