NUPRC boss to address Pan-African parliament session in South Africa

Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has been invited to address the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) holding in Midrand, South Africa, this November.

The 14-day session, which began on Monday, November 3, brings together legislators, policymakers, and experts from across the continent to deliberate on governance priorities and sustainable development frameworks in Africa.

Komolafe’s invitation — extended in recognition of his roles as NUPRC Chief Executive and interim President of the Africa Forum for Petroleum Regulators and Frameworks (AFRIPERF) — underscores Nigeria’s growing leadership in upstream oil and gas reform under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a letter dated October 17, 2025, the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament invited Komolafe to present a paper titled “Legislative Frameworks for Sustainable Upstream Regulation in Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector.” According to the letter, the session will explore how legislative reforms can drive sustainability and accountability in the continent’s energy industry.

The Bureau noted that Komolafe’s paper will draw from Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), highlighting its emphasis on transparency, host community participation, and investor-friendly regulation as a potential model for other African countries.

“This topic explores how robust legislative reforms can advance sustainability in Africa’s upstream oil and gas operations,” the Bureau stated.

Observers say the invitation reflects the growing continental recognition of Nigeria’s petroleum reforms, which have enhanced transparency and boosted investor confidence in the sector. Since assuming office, Komolafe has championed key reforms including digitised licensing, improved environmental oversight, and performance-based regulation that have strengthened industry operations.

Under his leadership, crude oil output has risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day, while gas flaring has dropped to 7.16 percent, the lowest in nearly two decades.

The Bureau said Komolafe’s contribution would support PAP’s efforts to craft model laws promoting accountability, environmental protection, and equitable resource management in Africa’s extractive industries.

Analysts describe his invitation as a milestone for Nigeria and a recognition of the Tinubu administration’s drive for a transparent and competitive energy sector aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 on sustainable development and energy transition.

Vanguard News