NSCDC nabs 11 suspected criminals in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, says it has arrested a gang of 11 suspected hoodlums found in possession of dangerous weapons in Mariri, Kumbotso Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi.

He listed the suspects as Idris Muhammad,20, Abubakar Shuaibu,24, Sagiru Hassan Yusuf, 25, Idris Muhammad Morata, 25, and Anas Rabiu, 23.

Others were Yahaya Muhammad, 29, Khalid Idris, 28, Muhammad Adamu, 19, Muktar Auwal Muktar ,22, Salim Muktar, 18, and Saifullahi Nuhu,18.

According to Idris-Abdullahi, operatives of the command apprehended the suspects on Wednesday at about 1:00 a.m, armed with dangerous local weapons.

“The gang was on a rampage after attending a local traditional festival in Mariri area and were attacking residents and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“The gang also stormed a nearby NSCDC outpost in Mariri, attacked and left a staff fractured in the office” he said

Idris-Abdullahi listed the items recovered to include six cutlasses, swords and a pair of scissors.

He added that the command’s Intelligence and Investigation Department had concluded investigations and the suspects would be charged to court.

Idris-Abdullahi quoted the State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, as reaffirming the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities, protecting critical national assets and safeguarding public peace in Kano State.

Vanguard News