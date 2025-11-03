NSA, service chiefs meet over Trump’s directive on Nigeria

Ribadu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday convened an emergency meeting with service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Abuja, following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had directed preparations for possible military action in Nigeria.

According to security sources, the meeting—which began in the afternoon—focused on evaluating the implications of Trump’s remarks accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militant groups.

Trump’s comments, made late Saturday, alleged that the U.S. military was being readied “to act in Nigeria to tackle Islamist militancy,” a statement that has generated significant concern within diplomatic and security circles in Abuja.

Sources said the NSA called the session to coordinate a unified national security response and to review intelligence assessments on the potential consequences of the U.S. president’s pronouncement.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to be communicated officially through the Office of the National Security Adviser.