Northern Group hails Tinubu’s swift intervention in Kebbi student abduction

President Bola Tinubu

…Warns Politicians Against Exploiting Insecurity

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — A Northern advocacy organisation, the Northern Nigerians Peace Group, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt intervention in ongoing efforts to rescue the students abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

In a statement issued on Friday in Sokoto and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Usman Aboki, the group praised the President’s directive asking the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to immediately relocate to Kebbi to coordinate and supervise rescue operations.

According to the group, the President’s swift action demonstrates genuine concern for the safety of the abducted students and their principal.

The organisation also cautioned political actors against using the incident to score political points, describing such conduct as insensitive and unhelpful to national cohesion.

“Unfortunately, some individuals, simply because of political differences with the Federal Government, have resorted to criticising the President over his directive to the Minister of State for Defence,” Aboki said.

He added that similar criticisms were directed at Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent visit to Kebbi to commiserate with affected families, warning that such reactions do little to support national unity during crises.

Aboki urged political leaders across the country to be measured in their statements on security matters, stressing that comments capable of undermining national efforts or demoralising security agencies should be avoided.

He also criticised a recent statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara concerning the President’s deployment of the Minister of State for Defence to Kebbi, describing it as lacking in decorum and unhelpful at a time of national distress.

The group reiterated its support for the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted students, insisting that insecurity must never be turned into a tool for political confrontation.

“It is a sad situation for all Nigerians. The escalation of insecurity affects the entire nation, not any single individual,” the statement read.

The organisation called for collective vigilance, responsible communication, and national solidarity in confronting insecurity, urging Nigerians to remain united against threats aimed at destabilising the country.