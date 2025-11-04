North Korea’s former ceremonial head of state dies

This picture taken and released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 4, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd L) visiting the coffin of Kim Yong Nam to offer his condolences at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / —EDITORS NOTE— RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. /

Kim Yong Nam, the former head of North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament who served as nominal head of state for more than 20 years, has died, state media reported on Tuesday. He was 97.

From 1998 to 2019, Kim served as president of the praesidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, a post that gave him a symbolic role as head of state.

However, the real decision-making power lay with leaders Kim Jong Il — who died in 2011 — and his son Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Nam died from multiple organ failure, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim Jong Un visited his bier “to express deep condolences over his death”, KCNA said.

A photo showed Kim Jong Un, flanked by senior officials, paying his respects before the bier, where the deceased man lay in a glass coffin.

In 2018, Kim Yong Nam led a North Korean delegation to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea — a rare trip on the peninsula where both countries technically remain at war.

Although he was the head of the delegation, South Korean media widely reported that Kim Yong Nam yielded the seat of honour to Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, during a meeting with South Korean officials.

The gesture sparked speculation that Kim Yong Nam had retained positions in North Korea’s purge-prone political scene for decades by showing deference to the family of the supreme leaders.

Seoul’s unification ministry, which handles its relation with the North, expressed condolences over Kim’s death in a statement.

Minister Chung Dong-young said he engaged in “meaningful discussions on peace on the Korean Peninsula” when he met with Kim in Pyongyang in 2005 and 2018.

Kim’s 2018 visit to the South for the Pyeongchang winter Olympics contributed “in opening the door to inter-Korean dialogue”, Chung added.

