North has been a theatre of bloodshed for 15 years — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

…urges Leaders to Tackle Insecurity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged northern political leaders to stop politicising insecurity and confront the deep-rooted social and economic issues driving violence across the region.

Speaking on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Open Heart Foundation and the Women Empowerment Centre, Sani warned that the North has been paying a heavy price for years of failed leadership, policy neglect, and political hypocrisy.

“The terrorists in the North-East are northerners. The bandits in the North-West speak Hausa, Fulfulde, and Kanuri, not Mandarin or French. This is our problem, and only we can solve it,” he said, identifying almajiranci, mass illiteracy, poverty, and chronic underdevelopment as key factors fuelling insecurity.

Sani also criticised northern leaders who, he said, are exploiting the worsening security situation for political gain ahead of the 2027 elections rather than addressing the underlying causes. He called on civil society organisations to remain vigilant and vocal, but not to allow themselves to be drawn into political battles.

For 15 years, Sani noted, the North has been engulfed in violence, with schools, places of worship, and communities repeatedly targeted. He highlighted several major school abductions, including Bethel Baptist High School, Greenfield University, the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Jangebe, and Yauri, stressing that many victims spent prolonged periods in captivity while leaders looked away.

Sani also criticised former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who allegedly admitted to paying off bandits. “Under his watch, Kaduna witnessed some of its worst divisions. He even withdrew his own son from a nearby school due to insecurity,” Sani said.

While acknowledging that Kaduna is “not yet safe,” Sani commended Governor Uba Sani for reducing religious tensions and improving security in volatile areas such as Birnin Gwari. He also noted measurable progress under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He dismissed the notion that foreign powers could resolve Nigeria’s security crisis. “The United States will not save us. Europe will not. Our salvation lies in strengthening our armed forces and uniting as citizens,” he said.

Sani further warned that as the 2027 elections approach, attacks on schools, churches, and mosques could escalate, noting that some actors view bloodshed as a route to power.

Earlier, Acting Chairperson of the Open Heart Foundation, Hassana Abdullai Zubairu, and Chairperson of the Women Skill Empowerment Centre, Rabiatu Nasiru, expressed deep concern over recurring kidnappings, particularly of schoolchildren. They appealed to authorities and Nigerians to ensure the safe release of victims and urged Sani to use his influence to push for decisive action against insecurity nationwide.