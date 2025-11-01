Nollywood stars to shine at the launch of Lancelot Imasuen’s memoir in Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood’s stars, diplomats, and politicians are set to grace the launch of Lancelot Imasuen’s memoir, “A Trip in Motion,” scheduled for November 27, 2025, at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos. The event marks the climax of a two-week celebration of Imasuen’s 30 years in the film industry.

The memoir, written by Godson Osarenren, chronicles Imasuen’s experiences in Nollywood and will be unveiled alongside awards appreciating individuals who have supported his career, including Late Captain Hosa Okubor, Senator Daisy Danjuma, and Sir Emmanuel Isikaku, who was the first person to fund Lancelot’s film in 1996 and several other notable individuals.

The celebration will feature various activities, including an open street casting in Benin, a colloquium, and the unveiling of the Oduwa Imasuen Lancelot (OIL) Foundation, aimed at promoting dramatic and film clubs in Edo State schools.