Nobody can rig us, we know their ways – ADC National Scribe, Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday declared that the ruling government would not be able to manipulate the forthcoming elections, insisting he knows their tactics.

Aregbesola, who spoke while unveiling the African Democratic Congrees, ADC, in Osogbo, said the day marked exactly 15 years since his administration assumed office in the state an anniversary he described as symbolic.

The former Governor noted that his party presents the viable alternative to addressing the nation’s challenges of insecurity, maladministration, poverty, hunger and absence of good governance.

He said, “Today marks the 15th year we have been in Osun State, and our government was also sworn in at this very location. It was on a Friday, but today is the day of victory (Tuesday). God has shattered the present Government, and even the Government at the center.

“They cannot rig the election we know their tactics, go and start taking good care of Old women who have reached menopause, clothe them in good clothes, and let them sit in tens on the election day at different polling units and leave the rest to us.

“They tried their best but God is not with them because they didn’t start with God they are selfish. They have been disgraceful in all standards, in the economy, security, governance, and others. By August next year we will certainly meet in Abere, after August we will take over presidency.

“There is nowhere in Osun that the people do not resonate with what we represent. Our achievements and legacies when we were here continue to speak for us. That is why we get the kind of reception we have anytime we come here, particularly Osogbo, the state capital.

“There is no sector where they have not failed. They have disappointed Nigerians in almost every sphere. The economy is in dire straits, insecurity is ravaging the country, as well as many pitfalls of the present administration.

“The only viable alternative to all of these is our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is poised to liberate the people and make life more abundant for the masses.”