No plan to impeach our speaker – Ondo Assembly leadership

— We’re in one accord

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The leadership of the Ondo state House of Assembly have dismissed the speculation that plans are underway to impeach the speaker Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji.

A statement by the leader of the house,Hon Oshati Olatunji, dispelled insinuations of uneasy calm in the Assembly.

Olatunji denied knowledge of any impeachment move of Mr Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji.

According to him the impeachment of the speaker “was never a topic of discussion at either the plenary sittings or any of the house parliamentary meetings.

He however assured “the people of the State of the House commitment to people-centered legislation that must ensure the general interest of our people.

The House leader maintained that democracy would be regarded as healthy when we sometimes disagree to agree.

” However, the reason for the disagreement should always be reasonable.

He thereafter promised that the house would use her conflict resolution machinery to resolve whatever may have caused this.

Olatunji advised journalists “to always balance their stories before dissemination in order not to cause unnecessary tension as the ethics of their profession dictate.