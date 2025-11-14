No hiding place for terrorists in Nigeria, says Air chief

The Nigerian Air Force will relentlessly pursue insurgents, terrorists, and bandits who threaten the country.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has said this during an operational visit to the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) Sector II at the 213 Forward Operating Base in Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja.

“We will not rest until every threat to our sovereignty is neutralised.

“Wherever they hide, forests, valleys, or remote settlements, our forces will find them and strike with precision. Our mission is clear: hunt them down and protect our people,” he said.

The CAS charged personnel to intensify operations in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to eliminate all security threats.

He said the Federal Government’s acquisition of modern aircraft, advanced weaponry, and improved training had placed heavy responsibility on the NAF to deliver decisive results.

He noted that the nation’s evolving security challenges demand precision, innovation, and relentless pursuit of criminals.

Aneke commended the troops for their professionalism in sustaining operational pressures across the theatre.

He urged them to sustain momentum and honour the sacrifices of fallen colleagues by remaining disciplined and mission-focused.

He reiterated that personnel welfare would remain a top priority under his leadership, stressing that “a force that fights hard must also live well,” while assuring continued investment in modern capabilities, intelligence systems, and technology-driven operations.

“You represent the pride of our nation. Every flight must count, guided by actionable intelligence to support the overall campaign plan,” he added.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Ahmed Idris, assured the CAS of the troops’ commitment to his strategic vision.

A detailed operational brief was later presented by the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore C.E. Illoh, highlighting recent gains and evolving strategies.

The CAS also inspected operational, engineering, logistics, and welfare facilities before holding an interactive durbar where he encouraged personnel to renew their resolve.

The visit reinforced NAF’s resolve to sustain intelligence-driven, precision-led operations to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Vanguard News