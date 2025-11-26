No evidence of sexual abuse among rescued schoolgirls – Kebbi govt

The Kebbi Government on Wednesday confirmed that none of the 24 freed Maga schoolgirls suffered any form of sexual abuse while in captivity.

Dr Halima Bande, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, disclosed this during the formal handover of the freed girls to their parents at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected bandits had on Monday, Nov 17, launched an early morning attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga and abducted 24 schoolgirls.

“Today, we are in a happy mood. We are here to hand these girls over to their parents. We give all glory to our Creator, who made it possible for our leaders to actualise the rescue of these girls.

“About eight days ago, we were thrown into trauma, because these girls were nowhere to be found.

“Our leader, the Executive Governor of Kebbi and the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, have joined forces, which culminated in the rescue of these girls.

“Our greatest joy is that the medical report has shown that all of the girls were confirmed to be safe and free from any form of sexual abuse,” Bande said.

She appreciated all other stakeholders, including parents, religious leaders, and traditional institutions, who contributed to the success of the rescue mission.

In his remarks, Gov. Nasir Idris expressed gratitude to God for the successful rescue of the girls.

“I am the happiest person because these girls were safely rescued unharmed.

“This is a happy day that we have been longing for, especially with what happened to our children at Maga school,” he said.

The governor recalled that Mr President had directed the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the State Minister of Defence and all security chiefs to coordinate on how to successfully rescue the abducted children.

“This directive has no doubt yielded a positive result. We are here today celebrating an all-encompassing success. We are very grateful to Mr President,” he said.

The governor advised the freed girls not to be discouraged in the pursuit of education; instead, they should strive hard to excel.

He urged citizens of the state to do everything possible to ensure that the state lives in peace, insisting that no development would be recorded in an atmosphere of rancour, acrimony or breach of peace.

Idris described the harmonious relationship between him and the three former governors of the state, when compared with other states, as a sign of progress and togetherness.

He said security arrangements had been made to escort the rescued schoolgirls with their parents to Maga.

Responding on behalf of the parents, Malam Ibrahim Haruna-Maga, supported by two other parents, Malam Iliyasu Birnin-Tudu and Malam Umaru Garba, appreciated the federal and state governments and security agencies for making the rescue possible.

“We pray Almighty Allah will reward all those who contributed to the success of the rescue mission.

“Governor Nasir Idris has shown that he is a father to all of us; we are happy. To Mr President, we are very grateful for his efforts; only God Almighty will reward all of you,” he said.

NAN reports that credible sources indicate the schoolgirls were rescued in the Bagega forest in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Vanguard News