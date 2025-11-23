Nnamdi Kanu: No assassination attempt on Justice Omotosho – FHC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court has debunked as false news, a report that Justice James Omotosho, who sentenced the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment, survived an assassination attempt.

The court, in a disclaimer that was issued by its Chief Registrar, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, blamed the fake news on a publication it said originated from a blogger, even as it urged the public to refrain from further disseminating it to prevent the spread of misinformation.

It said: “The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to a publication by CELEBRITY BLOGGER, alleging that the Honourable Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

“We hereby firmly and unequivocally declare that the said report is completely false and unfounded. The public is advised to treat this publication as fake news and refrain from further dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“Given the gravity of the report, which has the potential to cause panic and undermine confidence in the judicial system—possibly intended as a form of intimidation—we call on the relevant security agencies and regulatory authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The goal being to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this false report and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly those relating to cybercrime, defamation, and public misinformation.”

It will be recalled that Justice Omotosho had in a judgement he delivered last Thursday, found Kanu on all the seven-count terrorism charge the federal government slammed against him.

He held that the proof of evidence established that the convict had in his separatist agitation for Biafra Republic, made series of illegal radio broadcasts that incited violence and killings across the country

While Kanu was handed the life sentence on counts 1, 4, 5, and 6 of the charge, he bagged 20-year jail term on count 3, and five years on count 7, without the option of fine.

Justice Omotosho said his decision not to give the maximum death penalty prescribed by the law was in deference to a Biblical injunction that required him to show mercy.

The judgement had since elicited varied reactions, even as Kanu, through his lawyers, vowed to appeal against him.