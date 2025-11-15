Nnamdi Kanu: A decade of arrests, court battles and prolonged detention

Nnamdi Kanu

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has stretched across a decade of arrests, court battles, and prolonged detention.

First apprehended in 2015 on charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, Kanu’s legal journey has been marked by dramatic twists – his bail and subsequent disappearance in 2017, a controversial re-arrest in 2021, and years of courtroom delays that have kept him in custody since.

Timeline

The timeline below traces the milestones in a saga that continues to test Nigeria’s justice system and its handling of politically sensitive trials.

October 14, 2015

Kanu is arrested in Lagos after returning from the UK, on charges including terrorism and treasonable felony.

April 25, 2017

A federal court grants him bail on health grounds, following about 18 months in detention.



April 28, 2017

He is released from Kuje Prison after fulfilling bail conditions.

2017 (mid-year)

Kanu absconds while on bail, after security forces raid his home in Umuahia, Abia State.

June 19, 2021

He is re-arrested in Kenya and subsequently returned to Nigeria via alleged rendition.

June 29, 2021

Court remands him in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

April 8, 2022

Federal High Court strikes out eight of the 15-count charge against him, finding they lacked substance.

October 13, 2022

Court of Appeal orders his immediate release from detention and quashes the charges against him.

December 15, 2023

The Supreme Court of Nigeria overturns the appellate court’s decision and restores the remaining seven-count terrorism charge for trial.

March 2025

A new judge, James Omotosho, takes over the trial file. The court orders an “accelerated hearing” of the case.

May 22, 2025

Court sets strict dates (28-29 May; 6, 16, 18, 19 June) for the Federal Government to close its case.

July 18, 2025

Trial is adjourned to 10 October 2025 for ruling on a “no-case” submission by the defence.

October 16, 2025

Court adjourns the trial to commence his defence on October 23 and gives him until October 30 to close his defence.

October 23, 2025:

Kanu fires defence counsel, to represent himself

October 24, 2025

Court adjourns trial to October 27 after Kanu says he cannot proceed with his defence because his former legal team has not handed over his case file.

Oct 27, 2025

Kanu tells the court he has reviewed the prosecution’s case and finds “no valid charge” against him, and he declines to open his defence or call witnesses. The judge orders him to file a written address on his position and also set further dates (November 4) for proceeding.

Oct 30, 2025

Kanu files a fresh motion seeking the striking out of the terrorism-related charges, arguing there is no law under which he is being tried.

Nov 4, 2025

In court, the judge (James Omotosho) gives Kanu one final opportunity to open his defence on November 5 or risk being deemed to have waived his right to do so. The judge again urges him to consult a criminal-law expert. Kanu reiterates his position that no valid law underpins the charges.

Nov 5, 2025

Court orders Kanu to either open his defence or adopt a final written address, warning that failure to do so would amount to waiver of his defence rights.

Nov 6, 2025

Court extends deadline: Kanu is given until Nov 7, 2025 to open his defence or waive his rights. He again challenges the legitimacy of the charges, saying the relevant law (Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act) has been repealed.

Nov 7, 2025

Justice Omotosho rules that Kanu has waived his right to open his defence after the six-day period allotted for that expired. The court then fixes November 20, 2025 as the date for judgment in his terrorism case.

On the same day, Kanu files a motion challenging the competence of the charge and the court’s jurisdiction, arguing the offence is based on statutes that have been repealed. The judge holds those motions would be determined at judgment, not at this stage.