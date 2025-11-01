Night of Mercy Gospel Concert: A life-transforming crusade for spiritual succour and salvation – Dr. Fenwa

…as Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, others perform

By Chris Onuoha

The annual Night of Mercy Gospel Concert organised by the Holyghost Christian Centre, Onipanu, Lagos, returns to the Onikan Stadium for its 16th edition, promising a night of unforgettable experience.

Announcing the concert at a press briefing held at the Holyghost Christian Centre, Solution Arena, the Senior Pastor, Dr. Amos Fenwa — who is the convener of the event — said that the Night of Mercy initiative provides spiritual succour by offering an opportunity for salvation and life transformation through the gospel.

The all-night interdenominational crusade and gospel fiesta, billed for Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, will feature a powerful night of worship, prayer, evangelism, and divine intervention, as Nathaniel Bassey and Dunsin Oyekan headline the concert alongside Bidemi Olaoba, Efe Nathan, Simisola Agbebi, Lady Prudence, among others.

According to Dr. Fenwa, the annual interdenominational gospel concert, founded 16 years ago, was conceived to spread the gospel beyond the church’s traditional four walls. Inspired by a divine mandate to bring salvation to souls and transform lives, the event has grown to attract thousands seeking spiritual and emotional upliftment.

Dr. Fenwa also used the opportunity to address some of the current national issues facing the country. He cited economic challenges, security concerns, and mass unemployment as major problems, adding that the knowledge of God through gospel propagation by the church would not only bring divine intervention but also help ameliorate these challenges to the barest minimum.

“We trust God to enable us win a thousand souls at the Night of Mercy programme this year, whose lives will begin to change in a positive direction. When this happens, over time, the nation will have less trouble and enjoy more peace,” said Fenwa.

The event will also include special prayers for Nigeria and its leaders. The night’s driving force remains the twin goals of worship and soul-winning, which the organisers describe as “the greatest actions that touch the heart of God.”

“Past editions of the concert have drawn prominent guests, including the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun. Invitations have also been extended to several state governors for this year’s event.

“I am using this opportunity to invite the body of Christ and others outside the church to come for a life-touching night on Friday, November 14, 2025, and I want to assure you that full security arrangements have been put in place,” Dr. Fenwa added.