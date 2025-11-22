Night of glamour, as ISFF 2025 honours top Imo movie stars, entertainment journalists, others

By Benjamin Njoku

The International Students Film Festival (ISFF) 2025 has concluded in Owerri, the Imo State capital with a grand awards night, recognizing the outstanding contributions of Imo State-born movie stars, entertainment journalists, and other notable Nigerians.

The awardees include Okey Ogujiefor, scriptwriter for the pioneering Nollywood movies, “Living in Bondage, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, HRM, Eze Okey Bakassi, Charles Awurum, comedian Chief Imo, Victor Osuagwu, Morris Solomon, Nkiru Sylvanus, Eucharia Anunobi and Obi Micheal, SSA on Entertainment to the Imo State governor. Benjamin Njoku, Deputy Entertainment Editor of Vanguard newspapers, also received the Legend of the Pen Award for his outstanding contributions to entertainment journalism. In his citation, the organizers praised Njoku for his unwavering commitment to chronicling the evolution of Nollywood, highlighting the journey and offering incisive cultural commentary spanning over two decades.

“Your work with Vanguard newspapers has not only informed but inspired generations of creative scholars and the public. Legend of the Pen Award is designed to honour professionals, whose careers have impacted the growth and visibility of the African creative industry. You have remained a trusted voice in the Nigerian media landscape, your writings both reflective and visionary, your storytelling both factual and compelling. It’s our belief that your body of work exemplifies the values this award seeks to uphold, excellence, dedication, integrity and a passion for promoting African stories,” said the organizers.

The three-day festival, held between Wednesday, November 19 and Friday, November 21, with the theme “Legacy,” was a tribute to the extraordinary journey of a prolific filmmaker Ambassador Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, known for his impactful work in African storytelling. For three decades, D’Gvnor as he’s fondly called by his colleagues has carved unforgettable images into the soul of Nollywood, mentoring countless filmmakers and elevating indigenous narratives with unmatched passion. The festival featured master classes, panel discussions, and an immersive blend of learning and celebration. While it lasted, the Imo State University, host of this year’s ISFF came alive with fanfare.