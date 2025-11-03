Nigeria’s sovereignty is not negotiable, but it must be safeguarded — SDP

…Says Government Must Deliver on Its Primary Duty

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed deep concern over the growing national and international discourse surrounding perceived threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party urged the Federal Government to focus on its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property, stressing that the nation’s security failures over the years have drawn global attention and raised serious questions about Nigeria’s capacity to defend itself.

According to the statement, the persistent inability of Nigeria’s security architecture to effectively tackle insurgency and banditry—problems that have plagued the country for nearly two decades—has contributed significantly to the current atmosphere of external scrutiny.

“Every government owes a duty to protect lives and property as stated in the Constitution,” the SDP said, lamenting that successive administrations have repeatedly failed in this fundamental obligation.

The party emphasized that the daily loss of Nigerian lives to unrelenting violence is more important than narratives centered on the religious identities of the victims. It called on the Federal Government to prioritize the safety of all citizens—Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers alike—rather than offering explanations based on religious statistics.

On ongoing diplomatic tensions stemming from the Trump administration’s recent classification of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”, the SDP warned against individuals or groups who appear to encourage foreign intervention.

Citing the United Nations Charter, the SDP stressed that internal affairs of sovereign states are outside the jurisdiction of other nations and reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s domestic, external, and legal sovereignty.

The party urged diplomacy over confrontation, arguing that if the United States is genuinely concerned about Nigeria’s security challenges, it should offer concrete support—such as military assistance and intelligence sharing—similar to what it provides to countries like Israel, Egypt, and Pakistan.

The statement strongly cautioned against any form of U.S. military incursion, warning that America’s history of foreign interventions has often resulted in unintended devastation.

“President Trump must not invade Nigeria under any guise,” the party warned, citing tragic outcomes in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and other nations.

The SDP also called on President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts at fulfilling his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief, describing national security as far more urgent than political considerations for the 2027 elections.

It added that poverty alleviation must be integrated into the national security strategy, noting that worsening hardship caused by “anti-people policies” only fuels instability.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the party’s commitment to national redemption and its role as a credible alternative focused on making life meaningful for ordinary Nigerians.