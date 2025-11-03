Nigeria’s security crisis rooted in cross-border terrorism, not religion — Mumuni tells Trump

Trump

By Adeola Badru

Nigerian security expert, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has urged United States President Donald Trump to reconsider Nigeria’s recent redesignation as a “Country of Particular Concern,” insisting that the nation’s security challenges are driven by cross-border terrorism, not religious conflict.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni advised the U.S. Government to adopt a more informed and objective view of Nigeria’s security reality, stressing that violent attacks across the country are largely the handiwork of transnational terrorist networks operating across West Africa.

According to him, Nigeria’s porous borders have enabled armed groups to move freely, fuelling terrorism, arms trafficking and kidnappings. He described the term “Fulani bandits” as misleading, saying the criminal elements terrorising the country function as organised cross-border networks, not as representatives of any ethnic or religious group.

Mumuni, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioned against framing Nigeria’s crisis as religious persecution, noting that both Christians and Muslims have been victims of the violence.

“Indiscriminate killings in Nigeria affect everyone, Christians and Muslims alike. To describe these attacks as religiously motivated is to distort reality and deepen division where unity is needed most,” he said.

He stressed that the violence should be correctly classified as terrorism, arguing that proper labelling is necessary to foster peace and rebuild trust among communities.

Mumuni called on the Federal Government to formally designate the armed groups and their sponsors as terrorists, saying such a step would strengthen Nigeria’s legal response and attract international support.

“By formally designating these groups as terrorists, Nigeria demonstrates determination to confront the menace decisively. It also positions the country to build stronger global alliances against terrorism,” he said.

He further urged the U.S. to support regional cooperation aimed at identifying and sanctioning individuals—both local and foreign—who fund or coordinate terrorist activities across West Africa.

“Those responsible should face international arrest warrants and targeted sanctions that will cripple their operations,” he added.

Mumuni appealed to President Trump to consider the complexity of Nigeria’s situation and to support collaborative international efforts to restore peace and stability.

He expressed optimism that sustained global engagement will amplify the voices of victims and help build a safer, more stable Nigeria.