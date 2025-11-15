Nigeria’s Oshodi re-elected as ITTF executive vice president

Nigeria’s Wahid Oshodi has been re-elected Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation during the continuation of its online Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Olabanji Oladapo, a former secretary general of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, has also been confirmed as a member of the ITTF Council following ratification.

Oshodi, who also leads ITTF Africa, secured his re-election in the first round of voting contested by 15 candidates from several regions.

He finished among the top seven, alongside representatives from the United States, China, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Romania and Jordan.

Of the three African candidates, Oshodi was the only one elected to the eight-member vice president team.

He and China’s Liu Guoliang are the only returning members from the outgoing executive board, which now includes six new officials.

Oshodi will serve another four-year term from 2025 to 2029, working with ITTF President Petra Sörling to strengthen Africa’s global representation.

A seasoned sports administrator, legal practitioner and civil engineer, Oshodi has held notable leadership roles in Nigerian and African sport.

NAN reports that he served as Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development from 2011, overseeing facilities and the 2012 National Sports Festival.

As president of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation from 2013, he promoted youth development and enhanced Nigeria’s international competitiveness.

His continental rise began in 2016 when he became Vice President of ITTF Africa for the Western Region.

He became Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation in 2021 and was elected President in 2024, focusing on widening access to table tennis.

With his re-election, Oshodi is expected to continue advancing the sport globally while strengthening Africa’s influence within the ITTF. (NAN)