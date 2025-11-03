Nigeria’s Magician Faddothegreat set to break record for longest stand-alone magic performance

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian magician Ibitoye Kingfahd, popularly known as Faddothegreat is set to make history with a Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Standalone Magic Performance, taking place from November 27th to 29th, 2025 at Pop Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A first-class Civil Engineering graduate, Faddothegreat blends technical skill and artistic creativity to design many of the unique props used in his shows. Over nearly a decade, his passion for magic has evolved from a hobby into a mission to redefine entertainment in Nigeria.

Known for his engaging humor and captivating illusions, he has performed at major events such as Lagos Startup Week, Pulse Influencer Awards, Light Up Lagos and the Endeavor Tech Founders Networking Event.

The three-day event promises a magical, festival-like experience, featuring continuous performances, illusion booths, and carnival attractions.