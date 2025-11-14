Nigeria’s fight against malaria gains momentum

…as Salako unveils major health sector breakthroughs

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria’s renewed war against malaria is yielding significant results, with an estimated 18 million cases now being prevented annually through intensified national interventions.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, disclosed this during his keynote address on Day Two of the 2025 Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) in Abuja. He described the progress as “a powerful demonstration of what sustained political commitment can achieve.”

Speaking under the theme “Strengthening Nigeria’s Health System Resilience for Sustainable and Inclusive Care,” Salako said key gains have emerged from strategic investments, including the distribution of 63 million insecticide-treated nets between 2021 and 2023, which has led to nearly 70% of households owning at least one net.

He added that more than half of pregnant women now receive preventive malaria therapy—a development that has contributed significantly to reductions in maternal and child deaths.

Citing findings from the 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), the minister highlighted notable improvements:

Maternal mortality declined from 576 to 512 deaths per 100,000 live births

Under-five mortality fell from 132 to 110 deaths per 1,000 births

Skilled birth attendance rose to 53%

Full immunisation coverage increased to 39%

Use of modern contraceptives reached 20%

“These numbers tell the story of a health system that, despite immense pressure, continues to deliver life-saving progress,” he said.

However, Salako cautioned that Nigeria is still far from where it needs to be. He expressed concern over the country’s doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:5,000, compared to the WHO benchmark of 1:600. He also noted that government health spending remains low at 5.2% of GDP, well below the 15% Abuja Declaration target, while out-of-pocket payments stand at a high 71%, pushing millions into poverty.

“These are formidable obstacles,” he admitted, warning that without bold reforms in financing and workforce development, progress could stall.

To accelerate improvements, Salako announced several reforms under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Initiative (NHSRII), including:

Expansion of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), with fund absorption rising from 45% in 2019 to 78% in 2023

Wider insurance coverage through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), now reaching more than 20 million Nigerians

Recruitment of over 37,000 health workers since 2023, supported by a new Health Workforce Migration Policy to curb brain drain

The Power for Health Initiative, aimed at providing reliable, green and hybrid energy to health facilities

Strengthening of the Nigeria Digital Health Initiative (NDHI) to improve data quality, accountability, and service delivery

While acknowledging the achievements, Salako stressed that the pace must increase to meet the health needs of Nigeria’s 230 million citizens. He called for unified action across all levels of government, partners, and communities.

“Only healthy people can produce a prosperous, secure, and great nation. Let us join hands to deliver health to our people and make Nigeria great again,” he urged.