Nigeria’s crisis not ethnic nor religious, ADC reacts to Trump’s threat

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the security challenges facing Nigeria are not rooted in ethnicity or religion but constitute a national crisis that threatens the collective survival of all citizens.

In a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party was reacting to the recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and hinted at possible military action over alleged persecution of Christians.

The ADC described Trump’s comments as a reminder of the global concern for human rights and the duty of national governments to protect the lives of their citizens. However, it said the situation in Nigeria had been worsened by the government’s failure to fulfill this basic responsibility.

“It is sad to note that it is in this most sacred mandate of government that this administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed most.

“Available reports indicate that nearly 15,000 lives have been lost to sundry violent activities since this administration assumed office in 2023. These deaths have occurred across regions and religions, underlining a national crisis that cuts across all divides,” the statement read.

The party stressed that the violence in Nigeria cannot be reduced to religious persecution.

“The crisis that we face is therefore not about any ethnic or religious group being targeted for killing; it is an existential crisis that imperils all Nigerians. It is not about which region or religion has lost more lives; it is about every individual’s right to life,” Abdullahi said.

While acknowledging global concern about Nigeria’s insecurity, the ADC urged the United States and other world powers to avoid actions that could destabilize the country further.

“Mobilizing armed troops, or even a mere threat of doing so, would do more harm than good and ultimately prove counterproductive to our democratic aspiration and to the long-term unity and stability of our country,” the statement said.

The party called for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s national security architecture, the appointment of ambassadors to key countries, and a reset of the nation’s foreign policy to prioritize national interest over political image.

“Time is running out,” the ADC warned. “Nigeria is not beyond saving, but we must act now with courage, clarity, and commitment to protect the lives and dignity of every Nigerian.”