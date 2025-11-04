Nigeria’s Constitution forbids religious persecution – FG

Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor & Agency Report

The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s constitution forbids any form of religious persecution, dismissing claims by United States President Donald Trump over alleged killings of Christians in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said, “There can’t be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level.”

Tuggar’s comment came after Trump said on social media that he had asked the Pentagon to plan a possible military action because, “they’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers.”

The minister stressed that Nigeria has a “constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law.”

Flanked by his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Tuggar warned against any attempt to divide Nigeria along religious lines, saying, “What we are trying to make the world understand is that we should not create another Sudan.”

He added, “We’ve seen what has happened with Sudan with agitations for the partitioning of Sudan based on religion, based on tribal sentiments and you can see the crisis even when the partitioning was done according to religion or according to tribe.”

The Nigerian government has maintained that ongoing violence in the country affects both Christians and Muslims without distinction.