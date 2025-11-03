Nigerians urged to embrace selfless giving, promote humanity

Nigeria Flag

By Adeola Badru

Nigerians have been called upon to cultivate the spirit of giving and make selflessness a core part of daily living, as a way of fostering peace, unity and societal development.

The appeal came from Ibadan-based philanthropist and businessman, Alhaji Maruf Ishola Opatola, over the weekend during the commissioning of a newly built mosque and office complex at Osunkale Area, Sawmill, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Alhaji Opatola, Chief Executive Officer of Almaruf Oluyole Hajj & Umurah Tours Limited, emphasised the need for individuals and organisations to commit more resources to community development and the welfare of the less privileged. He said charitable deeds should not be tied to politics, personal gain or recognition, but should stem from genuine compassion.

“Our society will be better if we all see humanity as one and understand that helping others brings fulfilment,” he said. “Giving should not be about politics or recognition. It should come from the heart. When we contribute to others’ well-being, we are building a stronger and more peaceful society.”

He added that true wealth lies in the positive impact one makes on others. “Wealth is transient, but the good we do lives after us. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, makes a difference,” he said.

Delivering a sermon at the event, the Grand Chief Imam of Offa Land, Dr. Muhyiddin Salman Husayn, underscored the spiritual and moral significance of giving, particularly to the poor and vulnerable. He urged Nigerians to show empathy and generosity across religious and social divides.

“The best form of worship is not only in prayers but also in helping others,” he said. “Many around us are struggling to survive. It is our duty to extend a helping hand. If everyone contributes a little, our communities will thrive.”

Dr. Husayn commended individuals who invest their resources in uplifting others and building places of worship, urging that such acts be emulated nationwide.

Chairman of the occasion and Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Senator Fatai Buhari, echoed similar sentiments, calling on privileged Nigerians to take social responsibility seriously. He said the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality cannot be addressed by government alone.

“The time has come for Nigerians, especially those blessed with means, to go beyond rhetoric and show practical love to their neighbours,” he said. “Community development should not be left to government alone.”

The event, attended by dignitaries from across Oyo State and beyond, featured prayers, goodwill messages and renewed calls for Nigerians to embrace empathy, integrity and generosity as essential virtues for building a just and peaceful society.

Speakers collectively stressed that the true value of life is not measured by possessions or titles but by one’s capacity to serve, uplift and make meaningful contributions to the well-being of others.