Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) signs MoA with Lonadek Nigeria Limited empowering engineers as STEMpreneurs, TECHpreneurs & INTRApreneurs

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Lonadek Nigeria Limited to strengthen professional development, mentorship, and entrepreneurship among Nigerian engineers.

The collaboration focuses on identifying and nurturing engineering talent, equipping them with the skills and confidence to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to national development.

The signing ceremony took place at the NSE Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, with Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, 34th and first female President of NSE, and Dr. Ibilola Amao, FNSE, Principal Consultant, Lonadek Nigeria Limited, in attendance alongside other distinguished executives and committee members.

With over 60,000 registered engineers across 77 branches, the NSE continues to champion growth and excellence within one of Africa’s largest professional communities. This partnership aims to close the skills gap and prepare young engineers for leadership across Energy, Power, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil, Gas, and Renewable sectors.

According to Engr. Margaret Oguntala, “This partnership marks a major step in our efforts to upskill Nigerian engineers through continuous professional development and mentorship. The future of engineering lies in our young professionals, and together, we will equip them to lead with competence, innovation, and integrity.”

Dr. Ibilola Amao added, “Every engineer must align their passion and talent with a niche where they can create the most value. Through this partnership, we will guide them to discover and develop those strengths. At Lonadek, we believe in the five Es of development: Education, Enlightenment, Empowerment, Engagement, and Entrepreneurship.”

The MoA will leverage NSE’s CPD framework and Lonadek’s expertise to create structured programs that align education with industry needs, building a new generation of globally competitive, innovation-driven engineers.