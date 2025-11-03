Nigerian newspapers review: [Trump] Outrage over plan to attack Nigeria

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with

outrage from the public as the United States plans to raid Nigeria to battle insecurity.

Another headline features Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo gaining momentum in Ekwusigo and Nnewi South ahead of the state’s governorship poll.

Vanguard also reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been stopped by a Federal High Court in Abuja from recognising the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party’s national convention.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that resident doctors have clashed with the Federal Government over N48 billion in arrears, as the nationwide strike paralyses hospitals across the nation.

Next paper, The Punch reports that 12 northern governors, traditional rulers and senior judges could be struck with far-reaching sanctions from the United States over “Christian genocide”.

Finally, The Nation leads with President Tinubu rejecting the US redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

Vanguard News