Nigerian newspapers review: [Terrorism] Court jails Nnamdi Kanu for life 

Nnamdi Kanu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja convicting Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Another headline features a group of prominent Nigerians who reviewed the state of the nation and delivered a stark assessment that Nigeria is lagging behind its peers and requires urgent action to prevent further decline.

Vanguard also reports that the United States House sub-committee hearing urged Nigeria to do more to curb insecurity and alleged Christian genocide.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the US lawmakers warning about worsening violence in Nigeria and questioning the Tinubu administration’s will and capacity to protect Christian communities and other victims.

Next paper, The Punch reports that the bandits who kidnapped worshippers from Christ Apostolic Church in Oke-Igan, Eruku, Kwara State, are reportedly demanding N100 million for each victim.

Finally, The Nation reports that the Federal High Court in Lagos has lifted the Mareva injunction freezing Nestoil Limited and its directors’ assets in a $1 billion debt dispute, marking a major legal win for the company.

Vanguard News