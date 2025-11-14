Nigerian newspapers review: No religious persecution, genocide in Nigeria — Idris, Tuggar, AU

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government dismissing allegations of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, calling the claims untrue and harmful to the nation’s reputation.

Another headline features Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen firing twice in extra time to beat Gabon 4-1, securing Nigeria’s place in the final of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers playoffs.

Vanguard also reports that some officials and lawyers of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) are facing contempt charges for contravening court orders.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a deep dive into law enforcement agencies as they allegedly continue to violate the Anti-Torture Act of 2017, reinforcing impunity and widespread human rights abuses.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) driving intense last-minute preparations in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as its national convention approaches amid mounting tension between rival factions.

Finally, The Nation leads with former Senate President Bukola Saraki calling on the PDP to form a national caretaker committee instead of holding a divisive national convention that may deepen the party’s internal rifts.

Vanguard News