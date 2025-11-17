Nigerian newspapers review: Manufacturers shun bank loans over high interest rates

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with manufacturers sharply reducing their bank borrowings in a steep, high-interest-rate environment.

Another headline features how Kabiru Turaki emerged as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Ibadan national convention blighted by controversies.

Vanguard also reports that Nigeria’s power supply faces fresh danger as the National Union of Electricity Employees threatens a nationwide shutdown over alleged police attack on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) staff at the Egbu substation in Imo State.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with delay in the 2026 budget fuelling uncertainty as markets and the public sector fear a return to erratic fiscal cycles, rushed approvals and poor project execution.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, which is scheduled to hold an open hearing on Thursday, November 20, 2025, to review President Donald Trump’s recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Finally, The Nation reports that President Bola Tinubu has deployed a special emissary to Plateau State to broker lasting peace in the decades-long inter-ethnic and religious conflicts.

Vanguard News