Nigerian newspapers review: Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 30 others in Niger, FCT

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In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the kidnapping of a pregnant woman and 30 others by bandits in Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Another headline features the return of former President Goodluck Jonathan from Guinea-Bissau as the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decry coup in the West African nation.

Vanguard also reports that gunmen attacked former governor Chris Ngige’s convoy in Anambra State, killing one person and injuring many.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian’s top headline states that President Bola Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s delegation to the US–Nigeria Joint Working Group amid concerns over corruption and weak security operations.

Next paper, The Punch reports that 30 states have not implemented the Federal Government’s Safe Schools Initiative as attacks on schools intensify.

Finally, The Nation reports that the World Bank has urged the Federal Government to cut import tariffs and lift bans on certain goods to curb rising prices.

Vanguard News