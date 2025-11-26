Nigerian newspapers review: [Abductions] Tinubu orders 24-hour aerial surveillance on Kwara, Kebbi, Niger forests

Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu ordering 24-hour aerial surveillance around forests in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger to curb rising kidnappings and terror attacks.

Another headline states that Galatasaray may move to prevent Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this December.

Vanguard also reports that Dangote Group said its new partnership with Honeywell would help expand the refinery’s capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with APC lawmaker Alhassan Ado-Doguwa warning that worsening insecurity shows the Tinubu government is failing to protect Nigerians and threatening that the parliament may have to shut down if nothing changes.

Next paper, The Punch reports that despite increased military action, bandits attacked again in Kwara and Kano, kidnapping 20 people between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Finally, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu expressing joy over the release of the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls, nine days after their abduction, and ordering security operatives to step up efforts to rescue all remaining captives.

Vanguard News